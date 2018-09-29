Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Atl Madrid0

La Liga: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid - Gareth Bale injured in draw

Welshman Gareth Bale
Bale came close to scoring in the first half

Real Madrid failed to win for a second straight game and missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real, beaten by Sevilla in midweek, could have overtaken Barcelona, who drew against Athletic Bilbao earlier.

Welshman Gareth Bale volleyed an effort narrowly wide before being replaced at half-time because of injury.

Atletico's best chance fell to Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman's dinked shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium goalkeeper's former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa was a peripheral figure and has now gone 16 league games without a goal.

Real were the better side in the second half but did not fully test goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who smothered Marco Asensio's shot and palmed away Dani Carvajal's strike.

As the home supporters got frustrated, chants of "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" were clearly audible in the second half. Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus in the summer.

The Champions League holders return to European action on Tuesday with a trip CSKA Moscow (20:00 BST), before Atletico, who won the Europa League last season, host Club Brugge the following day.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 30mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 61mins
  • 6NachoBooked at 90mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 82'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleSubstituted forCeballosat 45'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 88'minutes
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 7Mariano
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 23Reguilón
  • 24Ceballos
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres BelénBooked at 48mins
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 11LemarBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 14HernándezSubstituted forN Kalinicat 85'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 70mins
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forParteyat 69'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 5Partey
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 10Correa
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Machín Pérez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
78,642

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Karim Benzema.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Rodrigo.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Giménez.

Attempt missed. Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Booking

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Diego Costa.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Lemar.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona74211881014
2Real Madrid7421126614
3Sevilla7412167913
4Atl Madrid733184412
5Alavés632196311
6Espanyol732286211
7Celta Vigo623111929
8Real Betis623145-19
9Villarreal62225328
10Getafe62225508
11Real Sociedad7223910-18
12Valencia715156-18
13Girona622279-28
14Ath Bilbao6141810-27
15Eibar7214610-47
16Real Valladolid613256-16
17Rayo Vallecano6123714-75
18Levante6114913-44
19Leganés6114611-54
20Huesca6114616-104
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you