La Liga: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid - Gareth Bale injured in draw
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid failed to win for a second straight game and missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew with city rivals Atletico Madrid.
Real, beaten by Sevilla in midweek, could have overtaken Barcelona, who drew against Athletic Bilbao earlier.
Welshman Gareth Bale volleyed an effort narrowly wide before being replaced at half-time because of injury.
Atletico's best chance fell to Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman's dinked shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgium goalkeeper's former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa was a peripheral figure and has now gone 16 league games without a goal.
Real were the better side in the second half but did not fully test goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who smothered Marco Asensio's shot and palmed away Dani Carvajal's strike.
As the home supporters got frustrated, chants of "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" were clearly audible in the second half. Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus in the summer.
The Champions League holders return to European action on Tuesday with a trip CSKA Moscow (20:00 BST), before Atletico, who won the Europa League last season, host Club Brugge the following day.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 30mins
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 61mins
- 6NachoBooked at 90mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 82'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forCeballosat 45'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 88'minutes
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mariano
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénBooked at 48mins
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luís
- 11LemarBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Saúl
- 14HernándezSubstituted forN Kalinicat 85'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 70mins
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forParteyat 69'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 21Hernández
- 23Machín Pérez
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 78,642
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Karim Benzema.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Rodrigo.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt missed. Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Diego Costa.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Lemar.