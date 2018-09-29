Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says a draw was "the right result" and praises the "wonderful goals" scored by both teams as they are held 1-1 by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool snatch late draw at Chelsea

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday)