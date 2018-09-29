La Liga: Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

From the section

Munir sent last season on loan at Alaves

Champions Barcelona stretched their winless run in La Liga to three games after being held by Athletic Bilbao.

Visitors Athletic led through Oscar de Marcos' first-time finish at the back post from Markel Susaeta's cross.

Lionel Messi appeared as a second-half substitute and struck the post as well as going close with a free-kick.

But sub Munir El Haddadi came to the rescue for the hosts, poking in a late equaliser from Messi's low cross.

Brazil midfielder Phillipe Coutinho also struck a shot onto the crossbar and Luis Suarez was unable to convert the follow-up.

Ernesto Valverde's side have dropped seven points in a week after being held by Girona last weekend and suffering a shock defeat by Leganes on Wednesday.