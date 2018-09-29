Spanish La Liga
Barcelona1Ath Bilbao1

La Liga: Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Munir El Haddadi
Munir sent last season on loan at Alaves

Champions Barcelona stretched their winless run in La Liga to three games after being held by Athletic Bilbao.

Visitors Athletic led through Oscar de Marcos' first-time finish at the back post from Markel Susaeta's cross.

Lionel Messi appeared as a second-half substitute and struck the post as well as going close with a free-kick.

But sub Munir El Haddadi came to the rescue for the hosts, poking in a late equaliser from Messi's low cross.

Brazil midfielder Phillipe Coutinho also struck a shot onto the crossbar and Luis Suarez was unable to convert the follow-up.

Ernesto Valverde's side have dropped seven points in a week after being held by Girona last weekend and suffering a shock defeat by Leganes on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 22VidalSubstituted forMessiat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forBusquetsat 51'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 4RakiticBooked at 78mins
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 80'minutes
  • 9Suárez
  • 7Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 10Messi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 13Cillessen
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 24Vermaelen

Ath Bilbao

  • 25Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5ÁlvarezBooked at 48mins
  • 4MartínezSubstituted forNolaskoainat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 16García CarrilloBooked at 90mins
  • 7EtxebarriaSubstituted forSan Joséat 67'minutes
  • 14Susaeta
  • 22García
  • 12Berchiche Izeta
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forAdurizat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6San José
  • 10Muniain
  • 20Aduriz
  • 21Capa
  • 23López
  • 26Oleaga
  • 31Nolaskoain
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
78,015

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 1, Athletic Club 1.

Booking

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Athletic Club 1.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Booking

Peru Nolaskoain (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dani García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Athletic Club 1. Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.

Booking

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Markel Susaeta (Athletic Club).

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl García.

Attempt blocked. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel San José replaces Beñat Etxebarria.

Dangerous play by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

