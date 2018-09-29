BBC Sport - West Ham 3-1 Man Utd: Manuel Pellegrini wants 'many more days like this' after Man Utd win
West Ham want many more days like this - Pellegrini
- From the section West Ham
After beating Manchester United 3-1 at London Stadium, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wants more but knows his team "need to improve if we want to have a successful season".
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday, 29 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.