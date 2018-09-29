BBC Sport - West Ham 3-1 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says team are 'little bit fragile' and 'lacking confidence'
Man Utd are lacking confidence - Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refers to the linesman and referee when saying mistakes were made to award West Ham with the first and third goals in his teams 3-1 loss
