BBC Sport - West Ham 3-1 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says team are 'little bit fragile' and 'lacking confidence'

Man Utd are lacking confidence - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refers to the linesman and referee when saying mistakes were made to award West Ham with the first and third goals in his teams 3-1 loss

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday, 29 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Man Utd are lacking confidence - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

West Ham want many more days like this - Pellegrini

Video

Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Second Arsenal goal was clearly offside - Silva

  • From the section Everton
Video

Pellegrini rues West Ham's missed chances

Video

Man Utd deserve the punishment - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Guardiola praises City's 'perfect' mental approach

Video

Spurs needed to 'feel victory' again - Pochettino

Video

Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp

Video

Zaha was quieter on pitch after speaking out - Hodgson

Video

Wolves had chances to win the game - Santo

  • From the section Wolves
Video

Dyche proud Burnley 'fought' for first win of season

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Benitez happy with Newcastle's defensive display

Video

Saints guilty of giving goals away - Hughes

Video

Huddersfield made so many big mistakes - Wagner

Video

Cardiff were punished by better side - Warnock

  • From the section Cardiff
Video

Decisions went against Brighton - Hughton

Video

Scoreline doesn't tell story of game - Howe

Video

Leicester 'desire' to win pleases Puel

Video

Jokanovic pleased Fulham recovered from 'sloppy' start

  • From the section Fulham
Video

Watford had to kill the game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you