Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies win back to back titles

Linfield's Kirsty McGuinness battles for possession with Glentoran's Demi Vance

Linfield Ladies produced a sensational second-half rally to clinch a second consecutive Women's Premiership title.

Needing a draw against arch-rivals Glentoran to retain their crown, the Blues trailed 3-0 at half time before fighting back to win 5-3 at the Oval.

Makyla Mulholland, Ali McMaster and Rachel Rogan put Glentoran ahead but Kirsty McGuiness scored twice after Rebecca McKenna began the recovery.

Ashley Hutton and Rebecca Bassett also scored for the new league champions.

The win for Phil Lewis's side came less than a week after their Irish Cup final defeat by the Glens, which denied them a league and cup double.

Coming just two days after their emphatic 13-1 win at Portadown, Glentoran made a blistering start at the Oval as Mulholland headed the home side into the lead from a Demi Vance corner in the fourth minute.

McGuinness and Vance both went close to scoring at either end before McMaster doubled the Glentoran lead in the 27th minute with a close-range finish.

The hosts appeared to have reignited the title race when they increased their advantage just before the break as another Vance corner was flicked home by Rachel Rogan.

But McKenna's spectacular long-range effort sparked the defending champions into life within minutes of the restart as Glentoran began to fade.

McGuinness finished-off a one-on-one to further shrink the deficit and the Northern Ireland international pulled her side level in the 70th minute when her shot took a heavy deflection.

The Blues surged ahead just five minutes later when Hutton powered home a back post header and the title celebrations began in earnest in the 79th minute when Bassett completed the comeback with a powerful long range effort.