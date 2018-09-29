BBC Sport - Man City 2-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton - Sergio Aguero goal killed off Brighton hopes
The second goal killed it - Hughton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says Sergio Aguero's 65th-minute strike killed off any hopes his team had of getting a result in their 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Sterling and Aguero strikes send Man City top
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday)