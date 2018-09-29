Steven Gerrard 'can teach Rangers players to handle pressure' - Gary Holt

Gary Holt is unbeaten in four games as Livingston manager

Manager Steven Gerrard can teach his Rangers players "how to live the life of a superstar", believes Gary Holt.

Holt's Livingston host the Ibrox side in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match.

The former Scotland midfielder played against Gerrard's Liverpool for Norwich City and says the Rangers boss "can show his players how to deal with and adapt to" intense pressure.

"He's had situations where it's win-at-all-costs, every loss is a personal slight," Holt told BBC Scotland.

Livingston, promoted last year via the play-offs, have exceeded expectations on their return to the top flight, despite the exit of Holt's predecessor Kenny Miller after less than two months in charge.

The West Lothian side sit fourth with 11 points from six games, and have not lost in the league since an opening-day defeat at champions Celtic.

Holt says his players "must match Rangers' work ethic in every area of the pitch" to further extend their unbeaten Premiership run.

"If we think we can turn up and play football against them and match them football-wise, we ain't going to win," he said.

"If you can win the little battles all over the pitch, you generally win the war.

"The players have been phenomenal day in, day out and are getting the results they deserve.

"Everyone buys into the work ethic, throws in their ideas and we try things. We're not afraid to fail or maybe take the mickey out of ourselves, because if you're afraid to fail you'll never succeed."

Holt has allowed left-back Callum Crane and midfielder Cameron Blues to join League One Raith Rovers and Brechin City on respective loan deals running to mid-January.