Dale Jennings: Ex-Bayern Munich winger joins Runcorn

Dale Jennings was released by MK Dons in 2016

Former Bayern Munich winger Dale Jennings has been given a chance to re-start his career by North West Counties League side Runcorn Town.

Jennings was only 18 when the German giants signed him from Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee in 2011.

He played 36 times for Bayern's reserves but did not make a first-team appearance and returned to English football with Barnsley two years later.

Jennings, now 25, played his last professional game for MK Dons in 2015.

"He has lost his way somewhat but I have met with Dale and he is desperate to resurrect his career," manager Chris Herbert told the Runcorn website.

"He is still only 25 years old, and this next five years are going to be his best years in football.

"He wants to prove the doubters wrong and it was very refreshing to see and hear from someone who has been at one of the biggest clubs in the world at Bayern Munich."

Speaking to BBC Sport in 2014, Jennings blamed injury problems - including a hernia and torn knee ligaments - for his failure to succeed with Bayern.

"They're one of the biggest clubs in the world and I knew they were the right ones for me," he said

"People ask me if I have regrets about going and I say 'no'. I think I would have had more regrets if I had turned it down because you don't know what is going to happen."

Runcorn are currently third in the table, having won seven of their first eight games.