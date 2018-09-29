Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs did well to take home three points in 2-0 win over a 'physical' Huddersfield Town at the John Smiths stadium.

MATCH REPORT:

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday.