BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham: Pochettino praises Spurs for winning 'difficult game'
Pochettino praises Spurs for winning 'difficult game'
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs did well to take home three points in 2-0 win over a 'physical' Huddersfield Town at the John Smiths stadium.
MATCH REPORT:
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 2230 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday.