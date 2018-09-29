Irish Premiership: Leaders Glenavon win to stay one point ahead of Linfield

Glenavon have won four Premiership matches in a row

Irish Premiership pacesetters Glenavon maintained their one-point advantage over second-placed Linfield by beating Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Mourneview.

Linfield came from behind to secure a 2-1 home victory over Ballymena United.

Ten-man Warrenpoint held Glentoran 1-1 at Milltown while champions Crusaders beat Institute 4-1 and three late goals saw Cliftonville defeat Ards 3-1.

Rodney McAree is still waiting for his first win as manager of Coleraine as they drew 1-1 at Newry.

McAree's Bannsiders remain unbeaten in the league this season but have drawn six of their nine matches.

They had trailed to Declan Carville's early glancing header with Aaron Burns running through to beat home keeper Andy Coleman for the second-half equaliser.

Colin Coates scored the third a Crusaders won 4-1 away to Institute

Meanwhile in Lurgan, former Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay was in charge of Dungannon for the first time, but came away empty-handed from his former employers.

Andy Hall gave the Lurgan men an interval lead and striker Andrew Mitchell made it 2-0 before Kris Lowe followed up to pull a goal back for the Swifts on 75 minutes.

Unbeaten Linfield fell behind to a Cathair Friel header at home to Ballymena, but Michael O'Connor pulled David Healy's men level and Joel Cooper struck a low right-foot winner in the second half.

"Ballymena came with a game plan and went 1-0 up, but we showed great desire to get back and not let our heads drop," said matchwinner Cooper.

Warrenpoint played 40 minutes with 10 men but managed to come from behind to draw at home to Glentoran.

John Herron headed the Glens in front and they looked on course for the win which would have taken them third when the hosts had defender Danny Wallace sent of for a second-yellow foul.

Newry's Declan Carville and Graham Crown of Coleraine in action during their 1-1 draw

But bottom-placed Town salvaged a point 13 minutes from the end when Ciaran O'Connor directed the ball past Elliott Morris from Alan O'Sullivan's cross.

Ards took the lead away to Cliftonville through Michael McLellan's magnificent long-range dipping effort.

But Cliftonville hit back with goals by Joe Gormley (79), Conor McMenamin (87) and Gormley again in stoppage-time.

Champions Crusaders, having suffered back-to-back defeats, secured a much-needed 4-1 win away to Institute.

Rory Patterson fired the Crues in front and, although Jamie McIntyre equalised for 'Stute, goals by Jordan Owens, Colin Coates and Jordan Forsythe clinched the away victory.

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 3-1 Ards Glenavon 2-1 Dungannon Swifts Institute 1-4 Crusaders Linfield 2-1 Ballymena United Newry City 1-1 Coleraine Warrenpoint Town 1-1 Glentoran