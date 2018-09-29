James Maddison: Leicester midfielder good enough for England - Harry Maguire

James Maddison posed a constant threat to Newcastle

It is only "a matter of time" before Leicester midfielder James Maddison plays for England, says team-mate Harry Maguire.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in the crowd as Leicester won 2-0 at Newcastle in the Premier League.

Maddison, 21, has scored three goals since a £20m summer move from Norwich and provided the assist for England defender Maguire's goal on Saturday.

"He's definitely good enough to play for England," Maguire said.

"If he keeps improving he'll get the call and he will take the challenge on."

Maddison, who has won four England Under-21 caps, has said he "doesn't think about England".

Southgate, whose England side have been criticised for lacking a creative edge in midfield, is on Thursday set to name his squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Croatia and Spain next month.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said Maddison must "stay humble" and "cannot have a mind on the future of his national team".

"James Maddison continues to give his best and improve," said Puel. "He has to continue that work and we will see in the future.

"We need to keep calm about him. He has started well but he needs to keep his head on his shoulders - keep consistent and continue to be clinical with us."

Jamie Vardy also scored at St James' Park as Leicester climbed to seventh in the table and left bottom club Newcastle without a win in seven games.

English midfielders' creativity in 2018-19 Premier League season James Maddison (Leicester) Raheem Sterling (Man City) Dele Alli (Tottenham) Jesse Lingard (Man Utd) Games 7 6 5 5 Goals 3 4 1 0 Total shots 15 18 9 10 Assists 2 2 0 0 Chances created 15 14 2 4 Passes (accuracy) 303 (84.8%) 275 (89.8%) 199 (79.9%) 169 (88.2%) Dribbles (success rate) 9 (66.7%) 26 (57.7%) 8 (37.5%) 10 (40%)