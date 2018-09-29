Celtic game plan 'not wrong', insists Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor was denied with this chance against Saints but Celtic won through

Midfielder Callum McGregor insists Celtic's game plan is "not wrong" after recent criticism of their performances.

Celtic have had their worst start to a league campaign in 20 years after dropping seven points in six games.

But the Scottish League Cup holders turned in a determined display to beat St Johnstone 1-0 in the quarter-finals at McDiarmid Park in midweek.

"You could see the other night it was starting to click," said McGregor, whose side host Aberdeen on Saturday.

"It's not the game model that's wrong. We've been so successful the last two years playing the way that we have played so we've got to trust in it.

"Any time we've been tested or people have thrown criticism at us, we've tended to respond well. We've probably been at our best when people have doubted us."

This time last season, Celtic had collected 16 of a possible 18 points on their way to successfully defending the domestic treble - the first Scottish side to ever achieve such a feat.

McGregor says that, this term, opponents are trying to stop them playing more than they have in the past couple of campaigns.

"Teams are giving us that respect now that they're not opening up the pitch as much as maybe they have done before," he said.

"Again, that's a different challenge for us and something that we need to try and manage to play through and get the chances and get goals."