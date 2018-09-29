Scottish Gossip: League Cup semi-finals, Boyle, Rossiter

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish Professional Football League insist they will not reverse the decision to host both League Cup semi-finals at Hampden on Sunday, 28 October, despite mounting criticism. (Sun)

Cathcart MSP James Dornan says the decision to play Aberdeen v Rangers and Hearts v Celtic on the same day is "ridiculous". (Herald - subscription required)

Commenting on the scheduling decision, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says television "rules the roost". (Daily Record)

But Rodgers has promised to look at any proposals to switch Celtic's Hampden date with Hearts. (Sun)

Hibernian's Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle will be named in the Australia squad for the first time next week. Boyle qualifies for the Socceroos through his father and will be included in the squad to face Kuwait. (Daily Record)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has been called up to Croatia's squad to face England next month. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard rates Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter "very highly" and knows "fans are desperate to see him on a consistent basis" as the player tries to get past his persistent injury problems. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has ruled out a move for free agent and former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland. (Evening Express)

Hearts forward Steven MacLean is unsure whether he will celebrate if he scores against Saturday's opponents St Johnstone - his former club. (Scotsman)

Liverpool and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri responded to criticism from former Stoke team-mate Charlie Adam by saying the Scot is only remembered for getting sent off and missing a penalty during the Potters' relegation last season. (Evening Standard)