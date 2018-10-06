Queen's Park v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 8Roberts
- 4McKernon
- 7Mortimer
- 10Peters
- 11McLean
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12McLaren
- 14Osadolor
- 15Moore
- 16East
- 17Fotheringham
- 18Miller
- 20Anderson
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 7Lamont
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8Nicoll
- 3Rankin
- 11Belmokhtar
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Stewart
- 14Lang
- 15Love
- 16Boyle
- 17Gorman
- 18Lyon
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- David Lowe