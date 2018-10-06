Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Clyde
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 8Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 7Mortimer
  • 10Peters
  • 11McLean
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12McLaren
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15Moore
  • 16East
  • 17Fotheringham
  • 18Miller
  • 20Anderson

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 8Nicoll
  • 3Rankin
  • 11Belmokhtar
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 14Lang
  • 15Love
  • 16Boyle
  • 17Gorman
  • 18Lyon
  • 21McGee
Referee:
David Lowe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City87011531221
2Peterhead86111651119
3Clyde8602157818
4Annan Athletic84131411313
5Elgin741299013
6Queen's Park822469-38
7Stirling8206614-86
8Berwick8206818-106
9Cowdenbeath7124810-25
10Albion8116718-114
View full Scottish League Two table

