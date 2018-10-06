Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Albion
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Jamieson
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Bradley
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Moxon
  • 11Wallace
  • 10Muir
  • 9Roberts

Substitutes

  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Wright
  • 17Smith
  • 18Langan
  • 19Strapp
  • 20Swinglehurst

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 5Eley
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Reid
  • 9Watson
  • 7Mclear
  • 11Watters
  • 8Fisher
  • 10Gallagher
  • 6Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Guthrie
  • 14Kearney
  • 15Murdoch
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Potts
  • 18Gracie
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City87011531221
2Peterhead86111651119
3Clyde8602157818
4Annan Athletic84131411313
5Elgin741299013
6Queen's Park822469-38
7Stirling8206614-86
8Berwick8206818-106
9Cowdenbeath7124810-25
10Albion8116718-114
View full Scottish League Two table

