Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Jamieson
- 8Sinnamon
- 2Hooper
- 6Bradley
- 3Creaney
- 7Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 5Moxon
- 11Wallace
- 10Muir
- 9Roberts
Substitutes
- 14Sonkur
- 15Fergusson
- 16Wright
- 17Smith
- 18Langan
- 19Strapp
- 20Swinglehurst
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 5Eley
- 4Wharton
- 3Reid
- 9Watson
- 7Mclear
- 11Watters
- 8Fisher
- 10Gallagher
- 6Smith
Substitutes
- 12Guthrie
- 14Kearney
- 15Murdoch
- 16Cunningham
- 17Potts
- 18Gracie
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- John McKendrick