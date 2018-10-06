Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Elgin
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Elgin City

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 18Dow
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11McLean
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Gibson
  • 99Lyle

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 22McGowan
  • 3Lowdon
  • 17Farquhar
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 16Miller
  • 9McLeish
  • 14Morrison
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 7Omar
  • 12Byrne
  • 18Sopel
  • 20Hay
Referee:
Mike Roncone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City87011531221
2Peterhead86111651119
3Clyde8602157818
4Annan Athletic84131411313
5Elgin741299013
6Queen's Park822469-38
7Stirling8206614-86
8Berwick8206818-106
9Cowdenbeath7124810-25
10Albion8116718-114
