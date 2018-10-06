Peterhead v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 33Gibson
- 18Dow
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 11McLean
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 19McCracken
- 21Gibson
- 99Lyle
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 22McGowan
- 3Lowdon
- 17Farquhar
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 16Miller
- 9McLeish
- 14Morrison
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 7Omar
- 12Byrne
- 18Sopel
- 20Hay
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone