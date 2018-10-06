Stranraer v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 17Smith
- 5Brownlie
- 22Hamill
- 23Cummins
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 11Anderson
- 10Donnelly
- 20Crossan
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Layne
- 12Smith
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 18Cameron
- 19Diver
Dumbarton
- 21Mutch
- 5Perry
- 18Allardice
- 4Dowie
- 20Thomas
- 12Spencer
- 23Thomson
- 14Russell
- 11Barr
- 9Gallagher
- 10Forbes
Substitutes
- 6Carswell
- 7Little
- 15Paton
- 17McGowan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook