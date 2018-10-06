Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Dumbarton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 17Smith
  • 5Brownlie
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Cummins
  • 4McDonald
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 11Anderson
  • 10Donnelly
  • 20Crossan

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Layne
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Diver

Dumbarton

  • 21Mutch
  • 5Perry
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Dowie
  • 20Thomas
  • 12Spencer
  • 23Thomson
  • 14Russell
  • 11Barr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Forbes

Substitutes

  • 6Carswell
  • 7Little
  • 15Paton
  • 17McGowan
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath86202171420
2Raith Rovers84402091116
3East Fife8413109113
4Airdrieonians83141313010
5Brechin82421010010
6Stranraer823379-29
7Forfar8233913-49
8Dumbarton82241015-58
9Montrose8224714-78
10Stenhousemuir8206513-86
View full Scottish League One table

