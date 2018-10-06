Partick Thistle v Ross County
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|9
|7
|16
|2
|Ross County
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|4
|8
|14
|3
|Inverness CT
|7
|3
|4
|0
|9
|4
|5
|13
|4
|Dundee Utd
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|12
|0
|11
|5
|Queen of Sth
|7
|2
|3
|2
|13
|7
|6
|9
|6
|Morton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|7
|Partick Thistle
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|8
|Dunfermline
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|9
|Alloa
|7
|0
|3
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|10
|Falkirk
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|13
|-8
|3