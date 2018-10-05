From the section

Chris Holroyd has also played for Chester, Brighton, Preston North End and Macclesfield Town

National League: Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham are monitoring the fitness of striker Chris Holroyd ahead of Saturday's visit of Havant & Waterlooville.

Holroyd suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Barnet, while forward Rekeil Pyke could return after missing the last two games.

On-loan Pyke has been receiving treatment for a hamstring injury at parent club Huddersfield Town.

Left-back James Jennings is also close to a return to action.

The Dragons are unbeaten at home and are fourth, while Havant are 21st.