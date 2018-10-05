Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Johan Berg Gudmundsson has provided 11 assists for Burnley since the start of last season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender James Tarkowski could miss out with a groin strain.

Steven Defour is also a doubt because he is dealing with a personal issue, while winger Robbie Brady is not yet fit to return.

Huddersfield are monitoring defender Christopher Schindler, who limped off with a knee injury during last week's defeat to Tottenham.

Fellow centre back Terence Kongolo is set for a spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in that match.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen:Almost exactly a year ago, this fixture was played at Turf Moor between clubs occupying positions in Europe, with Huddersfield in sixth and Burnley in seventh.

The pair went onto achieve their pre-season aims (and more in Burnley's case) but it has not been smooth sailing this time round.

After a sluggish start, Burnley look to have found their way out of the fog with consecutive victories.

But Huddersfield are still without a win. In fact, they're seven points worse off than this time last year.

A first victory is going to have to come soon if they're to stay in the top flight for a third season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We're getting back to somewhere [close] to where we want to be. I don't think we're there, I think there's still work to be done, but I think the players are finding that clarity I mentioned a few weeks ago.

"Slowly but surely that feeling is coming back, all the things you need to do to win a game in the Premier League. We've got to go and do it all again against Huddersfield."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The issues that Huddersfield have got are not going to go away, and it is already looking like it will be a long, hard season for them.

They will get a break one day, but I don't see it happening on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two league meetings last season - the first they've had in the Premier League - both ended in goalless draws.

Burnley are unbeaten in five matches against Huddersfield (W3, D2).

Burnley

Burnley have won consecutive league matches, and have scored with six of their past seven shots on target.

They have gone 50 Premier League games without being awarded a penalty. Their last one came in a 3-1 defeat at Everton in April 2017.

Since the start of last season, Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals (three goals, 11 assists), more than any of his Burnley team-mates.

Matej Vydra has scored six goals in seven appearances against Huddersfield in all competitions, including a hat-trick in an FA Cup tie for Reading in January 2016.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has made 39 saves, more than anyone else in the top flight this season.

Huddersfield Town