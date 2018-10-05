Premier League
Tottenham15:00Cardiff
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored four goals in his last three matches in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's lengthy injury list includes Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen, who both have hamstring problems.

Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Serge Aurier are all expected to be absent with thigh injuries.

Neil Warnock celebrated two years in charge of Cardiff on Friday and has warned he might pick "10 defenders" to face Tottenham.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Lee Peltier remain absent with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Having watched Lionel Messi light up Wembley single-handedly in the week, Cardiff will have a game plan to try and darken the stadium.

The Bluebirds' season, which was always going to be a hard one, doesn't get any easier - Spurs are the fifth member of last season's top seven they will have faced in their opening eight matches.

Neil Warnock will hope and pray that facing Barcelona will have taken its toll in some way on Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino, though, will be looking for a comfortable day at their temporary office to maintain Tottenham's promising start to their league campaign.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is going to be a very different test for Tottenham compared to their defeat by Barcelona in midweek.

Spurs just have to look at that Barca game in isolation and forget about it, because it will have no bearing on this game.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are on a seven-match unbeaten streak against Cardiff, winning five and drawing two.
  • Cardiff have only scored one goal during that spell, which includes 1-0 home and away defeats when the Bluebirds were last in the Premier League in 2013-14.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Victory for Tottenham would give them 18 points, equalling their best Premier League tally after eight matches.
  • They are on a four-match winless home run in all competitions for the first time since April-May 2011.
  • Spurs are unbeaten in 37 Premier League games against promoted sides, winning 34 and drawing three.
  • Cardiff are the only side out of the 27 Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League that he is yet to score against.
  • Kane has scored four goals in his last three matches in all competitions.

Cardiff City

  • Cardiff could fail to win their opening eight league games for only the third time in their history.
  • The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 Premier League games, losing eight and drawing three.
  • Their last Premier League victory came against Mauricio Pochettino's Southampton in April 2014.
  • Neil Warnock has won four play-off finals as a manager at Wembley Stadium - two with Notts County and one each with Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City76102131819
2Liverpool76101531219
3Chelsea75201551017
4Tottenham7502147715
5Arsenal7502149515
6Watford7412118313
7Bournemouth74121212013
8Leicester74031310312
9Wolves733186212
10Man Utd73131012-210
11Everton7232111109
12Burnley7214911-27
13Crystal Palace721458-37
14West Ham7214812-47
15Brighton7124813-55
16Southampton7124611-55
17Fulham7124816-85
18Newcastle7025410-62
19Cardiff7025416-122
20Huddersfield7025316-132
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you