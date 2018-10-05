Hibernian v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hibernian will be looking to win back to back Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton for the first time since March 2009 (run of three straight victories) following their 3-1 victory in April the last time the two sides met in the competition.
- Hamilton have scored at least once in each of their last 10 top-flight games against Hibernian (17 goals in total - W3 D2 L5), after having failed to score in each of the three such games prior (W0 D0 L3).
- Hibs are currently enjoying a run of three successive league victories; they last won four in a row in the top tier in November 2017.
- Hamilton have lost eight of their last nine away league games, winning the other 1-0 against Motherwell in their first away match of this Scottish Premiership campaign.
- Hamilton have fired in fewer shots on target (12) than any other team in this season's Scottish Premiership.