Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Hamilton
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian will be looking to win back to back Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton for the first time since March 2009 (run of three straight victories) following their 3-1 victory in April the last time the two sides met in the competition.
  • Hamilton have scored at least once in each of their last 10 top-flight games against Hibernian (17 goals in total - W3 D2 L5), after having failed to score in each of the three such games prior (W0 D0 L3).
  • Hibs are currently enjoying a run of three successive league victories; they last won four in a row in the top tier in November 2017.
  • Hamilton have lost eight of their last nine away league games, winning the other 1-0 against Motherwell in their first away match of this Scottish Premiership campaign.
  • Hamilton have fired in fewer shots on target (12) than any other team in this season's Scottish Premiership.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts76101331019
2Hibernian7421136714
3Livingston742174314
4Kilmarnock7412116513
5Celtic741274313
6Rangers7322157811
7Aberdeen723256-19
8St Johnstone7223712-58
9Hamilton7205610-46
10Motherwell7115713-64
11St Mirren7115313-104
12Dundee7106414-103
