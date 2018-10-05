Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Match stats

  • Dundee have won just one of their last 10 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D6 L3) - a 1-0 away victory in May 2017
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their last nine league visits to Dens Park (W2 D6), drawing each of the last four
  • After winning their first league match of the season last time out against Hamilton, Dundee will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since May last season
  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their last six away league games (D2 L3) - a 2-0 win at Aberdeen in September
  • Chris Burke has been directly involved in four of Kilmarnock's last six league goals, scoring twice and assisting a further two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts76101331019
2Hibernian7421136714
3Livingston742174314
4Kilmarnock7412116513
5Celtic741274313
6Rangers7322157811
7Aberdeen723256-19
8St Johnstone7223712-58
9Hamilton7205610-46
10Motherwell7115713-64
11St Mirren7115313-104
12Dundee7106414-103
