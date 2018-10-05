Dundee v Kilmarnock
-
Match stats
- Dundee have won just one of their last 10 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D6 L3) - a 1-0 away victory in May 2017
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their last nine league visits to Dens Park (W2 D6), drawing each of the last four
- After winning their first league match of the season last time out against Hamilton, Dundee will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since May last season
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their last six away league games (D2 L3) - a 2-0 win at Aberdeen in September
- Chris Burke has been directly involved in four of Kilmarnock's last six league goals, scoring twice and assisting a further two