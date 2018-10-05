Motherwell v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell have won six of their last seven top-flight matches against Livingston (D1), since a 3-1 defeat in February 2004; prior to this run, Motherwell had won just one of their 10 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston (D2 L7).
- This will be the first time Motherwell and Livingston have met in the top flight since May 2006 when a second-half David Clarkson strike handed Motherwell all three points.
- Motherwell have only won one of their opening seven league games this season (D1 L5); they last won as few of their first seven games in 2006-07 (also one).
- Livingston have already won as many of their seven league games this season (four) as they did in 38 games in their last top-flight campaign in 2005-06.
- Each of Livingston's seven league goals this season have been scored by different players, the most of any side yet to have a player score at least twice in this season's Scottish Premiership.