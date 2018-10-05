League Two
Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Newport captain Andrew Crofts earns congratulations from manager Mike Flynn
Newport County have captain Andrew Crofts (Achilles) and midfielder Matty Dolan (knee) in contention to face Forest Green Rovers after injury.

The midfield is further bolstered as Robbie Wilmott is back from suspension.

Defender Mark O'Brien is out with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Charlie Cooper is unavailable because he is on loan from Forest Green.

Rovers manager Mark Cooper has a fully fit squad to choose from, as they seek to protect their unbeaten record.

Saturday 6th October 2018

  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00ExeterExeter City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City118122081225
2Exeter1172220101023
3Newport117221718-123
4Colchester1154224111319
5Forest Green11470179819
6MK Dons11461128418
7Stevenage115331210218
8Oldham11452159617
9Bury115241612417
10Tranmere11452129317
11Swindon114431615116
12Crawley115151515016
13Carlisle115151012-216
14Mansfield10361147715
15Yeovil114341813515
16Port Vale114251111014
17Crewe103251111011
18Morecambe11317921-1210
19Cheltenham11236915-69
20Notts County112361526-119
21Northampton11155817-98
22Grimsby11227718-118
23Cambridge112271123-128
24Macclesfield110471122-114
View full League Two table

