Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Bolton will again be without goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (groin) for the Lancashire derby against Blackburn, so Remi Matthews continues to deputise
Winger Sammy Ameobi (ankle) remains sidelined but boss Phil Parkinson says he is making good progress.
Blackburn have no new injury concerns, but defender Ryan Nambe (hamstring) will not be risked.
Fellow defender Charlie Mulgrew could start having come off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Sheffield United.
Match facts
- Bolton have won their last six home league matches against Blackburn.
- This will be the 155th league meeting between Bolton and Blackburn, who first met in the first-ever Football League season in 1888-89.
- Bolton have picked up just one win from their last seven league games (W1 D2 L4), conceding two or more goals in five of those matches.
- Blackburn are looking to avoid back-to-back league defeats for the first time since August 2017.
- Bolton's Josh Magennis has scored in three of his five home appearances in the Championship this season.
- At 28 years, 303 days, Bolton have the highest average age among starting XIs in the Championship this season.