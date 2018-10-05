Birmingham City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available to face Rotherham after his red card in their draw at Brentford was rescinded.
Manager Garry Monk serves a touchline ban after being sent off for protesting too vigorously against that dismissal.
Rotherham remain without captain Richard Wood because of a groin injury.
Kyle Vassell is back, Richie Towell could be avilable, but Jamie Proctor and Clark Robertson will not be fit until after the international break.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost one of their last 13 league matches against Rotherham (W6 D6), a 2-0 reverse in September 2015.
- Rotherham have conceded at least twice in 15 of their 16 away matches at Birmingham in all competitions - in their most recent visit, they lost 4-2.
- This is the first time since 2005-06 back in the Premier League that Birmingham have won just one of their opening 11 games to a league season.
- Rotherham have lost each of their last six away league games, failing to score in the last four.
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk has won all three of his managerial meetings with Rotherham in all competitions, winning a League Cup tie with Swansea in 2014-15 and both Championship matches with Leeds in 2016-17.
- Twenty-five percent of Rotherham's Championship goals this season have come from the penalty spot (2/8), the highest ratio in the division.