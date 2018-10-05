Birmingham City v Rotherham United

Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld walks off after being sent off against Brentford

Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available to face Rotherham after his red card in their draw at Brentford was rescinded.

Manager Garry Monk serves a touchline ban after being sent off for protesting too vigorously against that dismissal.

Rotherham remain without captain Richard Wood because of a groin injury.

Kyle Vassell is back, Richie Towell could be avilable, but Jamie Proctor and Clark Robertson will not be fit until after the international break.

Match facts