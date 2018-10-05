Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was strongly linked with rejoining former Boro boss Aitor Karanka at Nottingham Forest last season

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a one-match suspension.

Britt Assombalonga has recovered from a knock that restricted the striker to a substitute appearance against Ipswich.

Forest striker Hillal Soudani could play for the first time since August after recovering from a knee injury.

Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka hopes Joe Lolley will shake off a hamstring problem, but fellow winger Diogo Goncalves remains suspended.

Match facts