Middlesbrough15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton on the ball during a game
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was strongly linked with rejoining former Boro boss Aitor Karanka at Nottingham Forest last season
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton is available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a one-match suspension.

Britt Assombalonga has recovered from a knock that restricted the striker to a substitute appearance against Ipswich.

Forest striker Hillal Soudani could play for the first time since August after recovering from a knee injury.

Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka hopes Joe Lolley will shake off a hamstring problem, but fellow winger Diogo Goncalves remains suspended.

  • Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 13 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D8), with that defeat coming in January 2016, when they were managed by current Forest boss Aitor Karanka.
  • Nottingham Forest have not lost consecutive league meetings with Middlesbrough since December 1973.
  • Middlesbrough have kept more clean sheets than any other Championship team this season (8).
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their last 11 away league games (D6 L5).
  • Middlesbrough have lost just once in their last 15 Championship matches, winning nine and drawing five.
  • Lewis Grabban has scored four of Nottingham Forest's last seven league goals.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
View full Championship table

