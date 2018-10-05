West Bromwich Albion v Reading

Darren Moore has been named September's manager of the month in the Championship

West Brom winger Matt Phillips faces a fitness test on a muscle strain which has kept him out for three matches.

New signing Bakary Sako could be involved at the Hawthorns for the first time since joining from Crystal Palace.

Strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Sam Baldock are both major doubts for Reading due to calf problems.

Manager Paul Clement is expected to make changes after the midweek home defeat by QPR, with John O'Shea and John Swift pushing for a start.

Match facts