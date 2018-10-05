West Bromwich Albion v Reading
West Brom winger Matt Phillips faces a fitness test on a muscle strain which has kept him out for three matches.
New signing Bakary Sako could be involved at the Hawthorns for the first time since joining from Crystal Palace.
Strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Sam Baldock are both major doubts for Reading due to calf problems.
Manager Paul Clement is expected to make changes after the midweek home defeat by QPR, with John O'Shea and John Swift pushing for a start.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion and Reading last met in February 2016 in the FA Cup fifth round - Reading won 3-1.
- Reading have lost eight of their last nine away league matches at West Brom (D1) - their last win there came in February 1988, a 1-0 victory.
- Only Peterborough (28) have scored more league goals than West Brom (27) in the top four tiers this season. 27 goals from 11 games is West Brom's best record from the start of a season since 1958-59 (28).
- Reading have won just one of their last 13 away league games (D5 L7), recording a 3-2 win at Preston in September.
- Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (6) has scored more home goals in the Championship this season than West Brom's Dwight Gayle (5).
- Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has scored 50% of Reading's league goals this season (7/14), and has netted four of their last six in the Championship.