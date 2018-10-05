Queens Park Rangers v Derby County
QPR striker Tomer Hemed, who came off the bench at Reading in midweek, has been passed fit after nursing a knock.
Defender Darnell Furlong (knee) and winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) are sidelined with injury.
Derby defender Curtis Davies is in contention for his first appearance since the opening day after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Wales international Joe Ledley (back) is out while fellow midfielder George Evans is lacking match fitness.
Match facts
- QPR are winless in four league games against Derby (D1 L3), scoring just one goal in those matches.
- Derby have lost two of their last 14 away league matches against QPR (W6 D6), with neither side scoring more than twice in any of those games.
- QPR have scored just eight goals from their 11 Championship fixtures this season; no side in the division has netted fewer.
- Derby have lost their last two away league games - they last lost three in a row on the road in March 2017 (a run of four).
- QPR have kept four clean sheets in their last seven league matches, as many as they recorded in their previous 35 combined.
- Derby have scored a league-high three goals from direct free-kicks so far in the Championship this season.