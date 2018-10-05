Championship
Swansea15:00Ipswich
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Ipswich Town

Tom Carroll
Tom Carroll has played 10 times this season
Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful that midfielder Tom Carroll will be available after a groin injury forced him off in Tuesday's draw at Wigan.

Midfielder Leroy Fer and full-back Martin Olsson face late fitness tests.

Ipswich Town welcome back defender Matthew Pennington after his one-match ban as they look to secure their first league win of the season.

Midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) featured in Tuesday's defeat by Middlesbrough after over a year out.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in seven league matches against Ipswich (W3 D4), with this their first meeting since April 2011.
  • Ipswich's last league win over Swansea was in November 1982, when goals from Russell Osman, George Burley and John Wark gave the Tractor Boys a 3-1 win.
  • This is just the second time in Ipswich's history that they have failed to win any of their opening 11 league games to a season after 2009-10 when they finished 15th.
  • Swansea have failed to score in a league-high six different Championship games so far this season.
  • Ipswich have failed to score in six of their last 10 away games in the Championship, winning just once in the process (D1 L8).
  • Oli McBurnie has been directly involved in 60% of Swansea's 10 Championship goals this season (4 goals, 2 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
