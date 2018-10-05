Swansea City v Ipswich Town

Tom Carroll has played 10 times this season

Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful that midfielder Tom Carroll will be available after a groin injury forced him off in Tuesday's draw at Wigan.

Midfielder Leroy Fer and full-back Martin Olsson face late fitness tests.

Ipswich Town welcome back defender Matthew Pennington after his one-match ban as they look to secure their first league win of the season.

Midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) featured in Tuesday's defeat by Middlesbrough after over a year out.

Match facts