Swansea City v Ipswich Town
Swansea boss Graham Potter is hopeful that midfielder Tom Carroll will be available after a groin injury forced him off in Tuesday's draw at Wigan.
Midfielder Leroy Fer and full-back Martin Olsson face late fitness tests.
Ipswich Town welcome back defender Matthew Pennington after his one-match ban as they look to secure their first league win of the season.
Midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) featured in Tuesday's defeat by Middlesbrough after over a year out.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in seven league matches against Ipswich (W3 D4), with this their first meeting since April 2011.
- Ipswich's last league win over Swansea was in November 1982, when goals from Russell Osman, George Burley and John Wark gave the Tractor Boys a 3-1 win.
- This is just the second time in Ipswich's history that they have failed to win any of their opening 11 league games to a season after 2009-10 when they finished 15th.
- Swansea have failed to score in a league-high six different Championship games so far this season.
- Ipswich have failed to score in six of their last 10 away games in the Championship, winning just once in the process (D1 L8).
- Oli McBurnie has been directly involved in 60% of Swansea's 10 Championship goals this season (4 goals, 2 assists).