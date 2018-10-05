Leeds United v Brentford

From the section

Said Benrahma is back for Brentford after being sent off for two bookings against Reading on Saturday

Leeds left-back Barry Douglas will miss the visit of Brentford after injuring his hamstring at Hull on Tuesday.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no other new injuries, but Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi are still unavailable.

Brentford welcome back forwards Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Benrahma missed Tuesday's draw against Birmingham through suspension while Watkins had a toe injury, but Rico Henry remains a long-term absentee.

Match facts