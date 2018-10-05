Millwall v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall have Jed Wallace back from suspension for the visit of managerless Aston Villa at the Den.
Tom Bradshaw, Steve Morison and Aiden O'Brien are pushing for recalls after impressing from the bench on Wednesday.
Villa, who sacked Steve Bruce on Wednesday, have under-23 boss Kevin MacDonald in caretaker charge for a third spell in his coaching career.
He will be without the suspended James Chester, while Mile Jedinak and Keinan Davis are struggling with injury.
Villa sacked Bruce a day after their 3-3 home draw with bottom side Preston - a result which left them with one win in their past nine Championship matches.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Millwall have won their last six home matches against Aston Villa.
- In 2017-18, Millwall were the only side that Aston Villa failed to score against in the Championship.
- Both teams have found the back of the net in 10 of Aston Villa's 11 league games this season.
- Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Championship games, and are winless in their last eight (D2 L6).
- Millwall have lost the most points from winning positions in the Championship this season (10), while Aston Villa have gained the most from behind (10).
- Aston Villa have won just one of their last nine Championship games (D6 L2).