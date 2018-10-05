Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Will Grigg last started for Wigan in their 2-1 win over Hull on 18 September

Preston's on-loan winger Brandon Barker should be available to face Wigan after missing Tuesday's draw at Aston Villa because of illness.

Darnell Fisher is a doubt after hobbling off at Villa Park and Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin are long-term absentees, but Sean Maguire may return.

Wigan's Will Grigg is pushing for a starting place after appearing as a substitute in their last two matches.

Callum McManaman could make his first Championship start since 11 August.

