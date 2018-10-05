Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
Preston's on-loan winger Brandon Barker should be available to face Wigan after missing Tuesday's draw at Aston Villa because of illness.
Darnell Fisher is a doubt after hobbling off at Villa Park and Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin are long-term absentees, but Sean Maguire may return.
Wigan's Will Grigg is pushing for a starting place after appearing as a substitute in their last two matches.
Callum McManaman could make his first Championship start since 11 August.
Match facts
- Preston and Wigan last met in league competition in the Championship in 2016-17 - those two meetings saw just one goal scored, a 1-0 win for Preston at Deepdale.
- Wigan's last league win at Deepdale came in 2003-04, when they won 4-2 under manager Paul Jewell.
- Preston have gone 10 games without a win in the Championship (D3 L7) - they last endured a longer winless run in league competition back in March 2011 (14 games).
- Wigan have lost eight of their last nine away games in the Championship, winning only at Stoke back in August (3-0).
- Preston have conceded exactly three goals in each of their last five league games.
- Wigan boss Paul Cook has lost his last three managerial meetings Preston, including two legs of the 2014-15 League One play-offs with Chesterfield.