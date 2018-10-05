Championship
Preston15:00Wigan
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Will Grigg
Will Grigg last started for Wigan in their 2-1 win over Hull on 18 September
Preston's on-loan winger Brandon Barker should be available to face Wigan after missing Tuesday's draw at Aston Villa because of illness.

Darnell Fisher is a doubt after hobbling off at Villa Park and Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin are long-term absentees, but Sean Maguire may return.

Wigan's Will Grigg is pushing for a starting place after appearing as a substitute in their last two matches.

Callum McManaman could make his first Championship start since 11 August.

Match facts

  • Preston and Wigan last met in league competition in the Championship in 2016-17 - those two meetings saw just one goal scored, a 1-0 win for Preston at Deepdale.
  • Wigan's last league win at Deepdale came in 2003-04, when they won 4-2 under manager Paul Jewell.
  • Preston have gone 10 games without a win in the Championship (D3 L7) - they last endured a longer winless run in league competition back in March 2011 (14 games).
  • Wigan have lost eight of their last nine away games in the Championship, winning only at Stoke back in August (3-0).
  • Preston have conceded exactly three goals in each of their last five league games.
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook has lost his last three managerial meetings Preston, including two legs of the 2014-15 League One play-offs with Chesterfield.

Saturday 6th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
