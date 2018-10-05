Norwich City v Stoke City

Onel Hernandez scored twice for Norwich on the opening day of the season at Birmingham, but has not scored since

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez may play for the first time since mid-September after recovering from a hernia.

Ben Marshall is doubtful because of illness, and captain Grant Hanley, midfielder Kenny McLean and winger Matt Jarvis are all out.

Stoke have no new injury problems ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

Mame Biram Diouf (hamstring) could be back, but midfielder Sam Clucas is not quite fit enough to make a delayed debut after knee surgery.

Match facts