Glentoran and Portadown score 13 goals in crazy first half

Glentoran Women beat Portadown 13-1 after a crazy opening 45 minutes in which all but one of the goals were scored at Tandragee Road.

Caragh Milligan helped herself to five goals, with Rachel Rogan also grabbing a hat-trick for the Belfast side.

Cliftonville Ladies and Crusaders Strikers also secured wins against Sion Swifts and Derry City Ladies respectively.