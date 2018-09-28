BBC Sport - Glentoran and Portadown score 13 goals in crazy first half
Glentoran Women beat Portadown 13-1 after a crazy opening 45 minutes in which all but one of the goals were scored at Tandragee Road.
Caragh Milligan helped herself to five goals, with Rachel Rogan also grabbing a hat-trick for the Belfast side.
Cliftonville Ladies and Crusaders Strikers also secured wins against Sion Swifts and Derry City Ladies respectively.