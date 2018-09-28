Hertha Berlin 2-0 Bayern Munich: Bayern's unbeaten start ends

Ibisevic scored his fifth goal of the season for Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich lost for the first time this season as they were beaten at Hertha Berlin.

Hertha, who moved level on points with leaders Bayern, went ahead through Vedad Ibisevic's penalty after Jerome Boateng's foul on Salomon Kalou.

Ondrej Duda scored the second by stroking in from close range.

Bayern pushed to get back in the game but former Swansea loanee Renato Sanches and David Alaba both struck efforts wide.

Arjen Robben was substituted on 51 minutes, and the Dutch winger seemed unhappy with the decision, engaging in conversation with manager Niko Kovac on the touchline.

Robben's replacement Thomas Muller found chances hard to come by, as did former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who also came off the bench.

Bayern face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday (kick-off 20:00 BST) and host Borussia Monchengladbach in the league next Saturday.