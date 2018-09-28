Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 0.
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Bayern Munich: Bayern's unbeaten start ends
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich lost for the first time this season as they were beaten at Hertha Berlin.
Hertha, who moved level on points with leaders Bayern, went ahead through Vedad Ibisevic's penalty after Jerome Boateng's foul on Salomon Kalou.
Ondrej Duda scored the second by stroking in from close range.
Bayern pushed to get back in the game but former Swansea loanee Renato Sanches and David Alaba both struck efforts wide.
Arjen Robben was substituted on 51 minutes, and the Dutch winger seemed unhappy with the decision, engaging in conversation with manager Niko Kovac on the touchline.
Robben's replacement Thomas Muller found chances hard to come by, as did former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who also came off the bench.
Bayern face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday (kick-off 20:00 BST) and host Borussia Monchengladbach in the league next Saturday.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 1Kraft
- 20Lazaro
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 17Mittelstädt
- 3Skjelbred
- 23Maier
- 8KalouSubstituted forLeckieat 71'minutes
- 10DudaBooked at 90mins
- 16DilrosunBooked at 90minsSubstituted forJastrzembskiat 90+2'minutes
- 19IbisevicBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSelkeat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Leckie
- 21Plattenhardt
- 24Dárdai
- 27Selke
- 28Lustenberger
- 32Jastrzembski
- 33Klinsmann
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32KimmichBooked at 48mins
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10RobbenSubstituted forMüllerat 52'minutes
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forWagnerat 72'minutes
- 35Renato SanchesSubstituted forGnabryat 63'minutes
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 5Hummels
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 22Gnabry
- 23Meier
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 74,669
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 0.
Attempt saved. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Dennis Jastrzembski replaces Javairo Dilrosun.
Booking
Javairo Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Javairo Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davie Selke.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Wagner.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Javairo Dilrosun tries a through ball, but Mathew Leckie is caught offside.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces James Rodríguez.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Salomon Kalou.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.