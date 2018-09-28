Martin Boyle may choose to play for Scotland or Australia - Neil Lennon

Martin Boyle had a goal disallowed in Hibernian's Scottish League Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Aberdeen

Martin Boyle may be able to choose between playing for Australia or Scotland, says Hibernian's Neil Lennon.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold says he "is just waiting on the paperwork" to cap Hibs' Boyle, 25, whom he adds is "very excited to play for Australia".

But head coach Lennon "wouldn't rule Scotland out just yet" should Alex McLeish wish to call-up his winger.

"Graham got a run on it a couple of weeks ago but I'm aware there is interest from Scotland," Lennon added.

"Maybe it will be down to his own personal preference.

"I don't know what the outcome is going to be but it's fantastic recognition for him if he gets called up by Australia or Scotland."

'He's one of the best wingers in the country'

Arnold visited Hibs' Australian internationals Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren earlier this month and discussed international honours with Boyle, Scotland-born but eligible for Socceroos duty through his father.

He told Australian-based website The World Game: "He's a player, from what I saw, that we don't have too many of. He's got a one-on-one action and plenty of pace."

Arnold is expected to name his squad for Australia's October friendly against Kuwait early next week, while Scotland boss McLeish will announce his group to tackle Portugal on Monday.

Lennon says Boyle "is one of the best wingers in the country" and hopes he will "prosper in the international arena".

"He has certainly got the equipment to play international football in terms of athleticism, cardiovascular and pace," the Hibs boss added.

"There's still aspects of his game he can improve but if he did, he wouldn't be playing for Hibs, he would be playing at the highest level. He can improve on his decision-making.

"His movement off the ball is fantastic and his dribbling at pace has been very, very good. He's been an absolute star in my two years here."