'There's no other place for me' - Forrest signs new Celtic deal

James Forrest scored in the final Old Firm derby of last season, which Celtic won 5-0

James Forrest says "there's no other place for me" after signing a new four-year Celtic contract.

The Scotland winger, 27, joined the Scottish champions' academy set-up aged nine and has been with the club ever since.

He made his first-team debut in 2010 and has amassed 307 appearances, scoring 58 goals, and won 22 caps.

"It's unbelievable when you think about how long I've been here," Forrest told Celtic TV.

Forrest made his senior bow against Motherwell eight years ago, scoring in a 4-0 victory, and has won seven league titles, four Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups at Celtic Park.

This season, he has scored two goals in 15 outings for Brendan Rodgers' side.

"Coming through the academy, all I wanted to do was make my debut in the first team, and I was able to do that, but I could never think then that I'd go on to play the number of games that I have," Forrest added.

"I've been here since I've been a wee boy. It's been my full life and I just want to stay here for as long as I can."