Europa League - Group G
Rangers20:00Rapid Vienna
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Rapid Vienna

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard is yet to lose a European fixture as Rangers manager

Steven Gerrard has urged his Rangers team to seize the initiative at home to Europa League opponents Rapid Vienna on Thursday evening.

The Ibrox side drew with Villarreal two weeks ago, when Rapid beat Spartak Moscow to go top of Group G.

Midfielder Ryan Jack may return to the squad following injury but defender Lee Wallace remains out.

"I'm not going to accept my team sitting back and waiting for a moment in the game to join it," said Gerrard.

"We have to be on it from the start and I'm sure the supporters will want this also. The challenge is to get out the group and to do that we have to get maximum points at home.

"The league has always been the priority but we are Rangers and we want to win every game we play in, we put in a lot of effort and work to get to this stage.

"It was a fantastic result for us against Villarreal, who are probably the favourites to win the group. We are at our best when we believe in ourselves and go forward."

'The challenge has changed overnight'

Dietmar Kuhbauer
New Rapid manager Dietmar Kuhbauer arriving at Glasgow Airport

The clubs have met once before, with Rangers prevailing 3-0 on aggregate over two legs in the 1964 European Cup.

Rapid parted with manager Goran Djuricin at the weekend and have appointed Dietmar Kuhbauer as his replacement. Kuhbauer's St Polten side beat Rapid in Djuricin's last match in charge.

Defender Max Hofmann has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

"We expect a very strong Rapid team having just appointed a new manager," said Gerrard. "It is a difficult one to judge as the new manager has only had one training session so we are unsure what to expect.

"We have to respect the fact that new managers can get an instant reaction from players, the challenge has changed for us overnight.

"This is a level that we all want to be involved in and to show Rapid how good a team we are at home. I have watched footage of Rapid under the previous manager and footage of how the new manager sets up his teams."

Rangers sustained their second Premiership defeat of the season against Livingston on Sunday and Gerrard said: "We need to get the crowd going and we can't wait to show a reaction from the weekend."

