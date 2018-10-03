Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v MOL Vidi

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has never played a European match for Chelsea but featured in their pre-season victory over Lyon

Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be handed a start against Hungarian champions Vidi in the Europa League tie at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, has made just two substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

"Maybe tomorrow [Thursday] it's time to see Loftus-Cheek," said Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Pedro could also return to the starting line-up after recovering from a shoulder injury.

"[Loftus-Cheek] was unlucky in the last three weeks, after the international break," said Sarri. "He had a problem. In the last five, six days, he has been better, so I think he is able to play.

"We will need to change some players because we spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two matches against Liverpool. I don't know how many players we will need to change, but we need to change."

Chelsea opened their Group L campaign with a 1-0 win at PAOK Salonika in Greece, while Vidi lost their opening match to Belarusian side BATE Borisov 2-0 in Hungary.

'I am here to win'

Maurizio Sarri
Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has never won a trophy

Chelsea won the Europa League in 2013 when Branislav Ivanovic's injury-time header secured a 2-1 win over Benfica in Amsterdam.

Sarri is seeking his first trophy as a manager and believes his side can go all the way again in the competition, but the Chelsea boss admits the priority for the club is to qualify for the Champions League.

"To play in the Champions League is more important at the moment," said Sarri. "I want to arrive in the end in the Europa League.

"I am here to win, I want to win, I want to win something. I hope to be able to do it."

The best of the stats

  • This is Chelsea's first match against MOL Vidi and their first against Hungarian opponents in their entire history.
  • MOL Vidi last faced English opposition in March 1985 in the Uefa Cup quarter-finals against Manchester United - after a 1-1 aggregate draw, the Hungarians progressed on penalties.
  • Chelsea have never lost a single home European match (excluding qualifiers) in a competition other than the Champions League (P35, W28, D7, L0).
  • MOL Vidi have not won any of their past six away Uefa Cup/Europa League matches, drawing one and losing five since winning 1-0 against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 1984-85 Uefa Cup final.
  • Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata had seven shots in the first group game, more than any other player - although none were on target.

