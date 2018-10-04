Match ends, Milan 3, Olympiakos 1.
AC Milan v Olympiakos
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 25Reina
- 2Calabria
- 17Zapata
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 21Biglia
- 14Bakayoko
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCalhanogluat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 80'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCutroneat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Borini
- 22Musacchio
- 63Cutrone
- 79Kessié
- 93Laxalt
- 99Donnarumma
Olympiakos
- 93Malheiro de Sá
- 35TorosidisSubstituted forMeriahat 78'minutes
- 25Miranda
- 66Cissé
- 23Koutris
- 6Natcho
- 12dos Santos Torres
- 10Fetfatzidis
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forFortounisat 83'minutes
- 17LeivaSubstituted forCastelo Podenceat 72'minutes
- 9Guerrero
Substitutes
- 4Camara
- 7Fortounis
- 8Androutsos
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
- 20Meriah
- 22Gianniotis
- 56Castelo Podence
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 3, Olympiakos 1.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ioannis Fetfatzidis with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Meriah.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis replaces Yaya Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Suso.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 3, Olympiakos 1. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Yassine Meriah replaces Vasilis Torosidis.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 2, Olympiakos 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Daniel Podence replaces Nauel Mathias Leiva.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Olympiakos 1. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bibras Natcho (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bibras Natcho (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Milan. Cristián Zapata tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Guilherme.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.
Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Koutris with a cross.
Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Booking
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).
Guerrero (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.