Europa League - Group F
AC Milan3Olympiakos1

AC Milan v Olympiakos

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 25Reina
  • 2Calabria
  • 17Zapata
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 21Biglia
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCalhanogluat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 80'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCutroneat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Borini
  • 22Musacchio
  • 63Cutrone
  • 79Kessié
  • 93Laxalt
  • 99Donnarumma

Olympiakos

  • 93Malheiro de Sá
  • 35TorosidisSubstituted forMeriahat 78'minutes
  • 25Miranda
  • 66Cissé
  • 23Koutris
  • 6Natcho
  • 12dos Santos Torres
  • 10Fetfatzidis
  • 42Y TouréSubstituted forFortounisat 83'minutes
  • 17LeivaSubstituted forCastelo Podenceat 72'minutes
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 4Camara
  • 7Fortounis
  • 8Androutsos
  • 18Hassan Mahgoub
  • 20Meriah
  • 22Gianniotis
  • 56Castelo Podence
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamOlympiakos
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 3, Olympiakos 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 3, Olympiakos 1.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fabio Borini.

Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Attempt missed. Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ioannis Fetfatzidis with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Meriah.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).

Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Konstantinos Fortounis replaces Yaya Touré.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Suso.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 3, Olympiakos 1. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Yassine Meriah replaces Vasilis Torosidis.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 2, Olympiakos 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Attempt missed. Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yaya Touré.

Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Daniel Podence replaces Nauel Mathias Leiva.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 1, Olympiakos 1. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bibras Natcho (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Bibras Natcho (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Milan. Cristián Zapata tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Guilherme.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Koutris with a cross.

Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Booking

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).

Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Guerrero (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

