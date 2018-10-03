Europa League - Group E
FK Qarabag17:55Arsenal
Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium

FK Qarabag v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the win over Vorskla Poltava in Arsenal's Europa League opener this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal's Europa League tie with FK Qarabag on Thursday.

Forward Aubameyang is ill, while midfielder Ramsey requested to stay at home as his wife is due to give birth.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech remains absent with a hamstring injury, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are also unavailable.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not included in the squad travelling to Azerbaijan.

Summer signing Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal, while Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette should feature.

'A good image of Azerbaijan football'

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov: "Tomorrow's match we are against one of the best squads in England, and the Premier League is one of the best five leagues. I have several times mentioned the big teams that come to Azerbaijan and it is good for the image of Azerbaijan football.

"Our fans pay great attention to those types of games. We have lots of fans and in the future there will be more fans of Azerbaijan football.

"It is not the first time we play against a big team - we have several times. We want to make the fans happy with not only a victory but with our game. I hope we do our best."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "The best idea is to think only of the match tomorrow [Thursday] and with the respect for this competition because we want, at the end, to finish first in the group.

"We want to win with the best players playing. We are very happy with Leno and I want to give him confidence to continue playing. Emiliano Martinez also can play."

Match facts

  • FK Qarabag have never faced Arsenal previously. They have played four European games against English opposition but lost all of them by an aggregate score of 14-1.
  • Arsenal won four away matches in the Europa League in 2017-18, their joint best in a single European campaign along with their 2005-06 season in the Champions League.
  • FK Qarabag have lost each of their past three games in the Europa League, their worst ever run in the competition.
  • Arsenal have lost only one of their past 15 group stage games in the European competition (W11 D3) - although the loss was at their most recent away game (0-1 against FC Koln).
  • Since the start of last season, 17 players have scored for Arsenal in the Europa League - at least six more scorers than any other club (Zenit and Lazio, 11).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 4th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

