FK Qarabag v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal's Europa League tie with FK Qarabag on Thursday.

Forward Aubameyang is ill, while midfielder Ramsey requested to stay at home as his wife is due to give birth.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech remains absent with a hamstring injury, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are also unavailable.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not included in the squad travelling to Azerbaijan.

Summer signing Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal, while Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette should feature.

'A good image of Azerbaijan football'

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov: "Tomorrow's match we are against one of the best squads in England, and the Premier League is one of the best five leagues. I have several times mentioned the big teams that come to Azerbaijan and it is good for the image of Azerbaijan football.

"Our fans pay great attention to those types of games. We have lots of fans and in the future there will be more fans of Azerbaijan football.

"It is not the first time we play against a big team - we have several times. We want to make the fans happy with not only a victory but with our game. I hope we do our best."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "The best idea is to think only of the match tomorrow [Thursday] and with the respect for this competition because we want, at the end, to finish first in the group.

"We want to win with the best players playing. We are very happy with Leno and I want to give him confidence to continue playing. Emiliano Martinez also can play."

