Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola speaks to left-back over lateness

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has spoken to Benjamin Mendy after the injured left-back turned up late to a treatment session on Sunday.

Mendy, 24, attended world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's victory over Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The France international is out with a foot injury and will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton.

"He should be here. He knows it. I spoke with him," said Guardiola.

Mendy was banned from driving for a year after accumulating 24 points on his licence earlier this month.

The World Cup winner has made only 13 appearances for City since signing from Monaco for £52m last year, having spent seven months of last season out after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Guardiola, who has said he wants Mendy to use social media less, said other City players had also been late recently.

"That happens sometimes, in the last period a lot have arrived late because of the traffic," said the Spaniard.

"Manchester is under construction, the players arrive late. They have to drop their kids at school."

Guardiola added that Mendy was having treatment every day but did not say when the defender will return.

"I expect him back when he's fit. Now he's injured, it's not a problem with his physical condition," he said.

"He's injured and when he's OK he's coming back and when he decides to play he's going to play."

However, Kevin de Bruyne is expected to return to training in the next few days.

The Belgium midfielder was ruled out for three months in August after sustaining a knee injury in training.

"He's making the last steps," said Guardiola.

"He starts training I think in the next days, part of the training session with us. Everything is going well."