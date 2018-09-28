BBC Sport - League Cup semi-final schedule 'absolute madness' - Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein describes the Scottish League Cup semi-final schedule as "absolute madness" and "beyond belief".

Both matches will be played at Hampden on Sunday, 28 October. Aberdeen host Rangers at 12:00 GMT before Hearts play Celtic at 19:45.

The Scottish Professional Football League made the decision because both Old Firm clubs have Europa League group fixtures on 25 October.

