Aaron Ramsey: Contract withdrawal will be no problem, says Unai Emery

Aaron Ramsey has scored 58 goals for Arsenal since joining from Cardiff in 2008

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's form will not be adversely affected by his contract running down, says manager Unai Emery.

Ramsey, 27, looks set to leave next summer after a four-year contract offer was withdrawn by the club.

Asked if that would have an impact on the Welshman, Emery said: "I think not.

"I am sure the best for us and the best for him is to take this opportunity to do the best performance each match. On Saturday he will be helping the team."

Arsenal face fourth-placed Watford on Saturday, looking for a seventh straight win in all competitions.

Ramsey's existing contract expires on 30 June 2019, which means the Wales international will become a free agent next summer - unless he is sold in January.

As things stand, he will also have the option of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from 1 January, with Emery defending a player's right to find the best deal they can.

"The career for the footballer is very short," he said. "They are professionals for 10, 12 or 15 years, but not more.

"They need to take the best performance and also work very hard in these years for their future and their family's future."