Kris Lindsay: New Swifts boss appoints Chris Wright as assistant manager

Kris Lindsay had been a player-coach at Glenavon before taking the Swifts job

New Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has signalled a 'fresh start with fresh ideas' at the club with the appointment of a new assistant manager.

Chris Wright has left his post as coach of Championship side Portadown to take up the role as Lindsay's number two.

In the first significant change by the new manager, former long-serving Swifts player Terry Fitzpatrick will no longer be involved in the first-team coaching staff at Stangmore Park.

"I trust Chris fully," Lindsay said.

"I plan to be on the training pitch as much as I can but that won't always be possible and when I'm not there I know Chris will deliver my ideas to the players.

"He was at Warrenpoint with Matthew Tipton and followed him to Portadown, he's a top quality coach who is hungry to succeed."

Fresh start

Fitzpatrick has been offered a youth coaching role at Stangmore while Dixie Robinson, who had taken interim charge at the club after Rodney McAree had left for Coleraine, remains on the coaching panel.

Further additions to the new-look backroom staff are expected to be made next week.

"For my first job in management I thought it was important that I got people around me that I know and trust," Lindsay continued.

"For years, Dungannon have appointed from within or people connected to the club but they've went outside of that with me, so this is a fresh start with fresh ideas."

Move into management inevitable

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has praised Lindsay's work at the Lurgan Blues

During a successful playing career at Larne, Portadown, Linfield and Glenavon, Lindsay worked under some of the biggest managerial names in the Irish League.

Having experienced team talks from Kenny Shiels, Ronnie McFall, David Jeffrey and Gary Hamilton, it is perhaps no surprise that he has gone into management.

"I really enjoyed my time at Glenavon and would probably have only left Mourneview for a good manager's job," the 34-year-old explained.

"I've played for some fantastic managers and each of them had their own traits so it's up to me to take what I can from each and adapt it to my own style.

"David was a brilliant man-manager who had a great relationship with his players. Gary was maybe more relaxed but his knowledge of the game, preparation and eye for a player are second to none.

"Ronnie was also such a good man-manager, while Kenny liked to get on the training pitch and build a rapport with his players there."

'We don't want teams to enjoy playing at Stangmore'

Linday had a successful playing career with Glenavon, Linfield, Portadown and Larne

Lindsay met his new squad for the first time at training on Thursday night and believes a top six finish is a realistic aim for a team currently sitting second bottom of the Irish Premiership table.

He is keen to build on Tuesday night's 3-2 victory over champions Crusaders and wants to ensure visiting teams don't enjoy matches at Stangmore.

"I loved meeting the players and getting out on to the training pitch with them," he said.

"They are a good, quality squad, if a little young. We are only five points off Cliftonville who are in sixth spot.

"Dungannon is a great, family club that looks after opposition teams and I'm not going to change that, but for the 90 minutes of the game we want Stangmore to be a fortress that visiting teams don't enjoy."

First up, Glenavon

Lindsay's first game in charge of Dungannon sees him make an immediate return to Mourneview to take on his old club Glenavon on Saturday.

"It's funny how football throws these sorts of quirks up sometimes and it will be a bit surreal," the former Linfield and Portadown defender added.

"I've only had one training session and there's obviously only so much you can do, but hopefully the knowledge I have of Glenavon will help us get a good result."