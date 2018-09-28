Luke Varney: Cheltenham Town sign experienced striker

Luke Varney's previous clubs include Burton, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday

Striker Luke Varney has signed for Cheltenham until the end of the season after leaving Burton in the summer.

The 35-year-old is new Robins boss Michael Duff's first signing and has played for 10 different league clubs in his 18-year career, including a season with Blackpool in the Premier League.

Last season, Varney made 20 appearances for the Brewers in the Championship.

"His experience, professionalism and character will help in the dressing room," Duff told Town's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.