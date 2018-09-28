Burnley and Olympiakos fined by Uefa after Europa League incidents

Sam Vokes reacts to missing a chance for Burnley during the tie

Burnley and Olympiakos have been fined by Uefa after incidents during both legs of their Europa League play-off last month.

The Greek side were fined 41,000 euros (£36,525) for fans "throwing objects, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways" in the first leg in Athens.

A Burnley fan was stabbed and four others were injured before the match.

Burnley were fined 5,000 euros (£4,450) after objects were thrown during the second leg at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side, who were playing in Europe for the first time in 51 years, lost 4-2 on aggregate.